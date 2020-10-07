Stock up on KIND Chocolate and Sea Salt Bars: 12-pack for $8.50 (Reg. $14)

Amazon is now offering the 12-pack KIND Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt Bars for $8.55 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just remember to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, and then cancel it afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly $14, today’s offer is 40% off the going rate and the best we can find. Stock up now while the price is right. These are ideal snacks throughout the day or after workouts that are gluten- and trans fat-free. They contain 5-grams of sugar per bar along with 6-grams of protein and are particularly delicious, if you ask me. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Or just opt for the Pure Protein Bar 6-packs at under $7 Prime shipped. While they might not be quite as indulgent tasting, they have way less sugar and significantly more protein per bar, along with solid ratings.

Prefer to take the protein powder route? We still have a notable offer running on MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate. You also want to head over to our sports/fitness deal hub for offers on home workout equipment and much more.

More on the KIND Chocolate and Sea Salt Bars:

Contains 12 – 1.4oz Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt KIND Bars

Our best-selling bar is a simple blend of Brazilian sea salt sprinkled over whole nuts and drizzled with dark chocolate.

With 5g of sugar, it’s a satisfying, nutty snack that only seems indulgent.

Gluten free, Non GMO, 0g Trans Fat, Kosher

Low glycemic index, low sodium, good source of fiber

