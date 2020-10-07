Smartphone Accessories: LifeProof Lightning Lanyard Cable $10 (30% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the LifeProof LIFEACTÍV Lightning Lanyard Cable for $9.73 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $14, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by nearly $1, and matches the Amazon all-time low. This Lightning cable doubles as a lanyard that can easily attach to your keys, backpack, and more. The 15-inch cable is comprised of a braided nylon construction and is completed with a rugged build to ensure it’s ready to go just about anywhere. If you’ve lamented about not having a Lightning cable on-hand in the past, this is a great solution to add to your bag or everyday carry. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 155 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Charge up with the only cable built to live LifeProof: the LIFEACTÍV USB-A to USB-C Cable. Featuring a 15” braided design that’s sealed from the elements, it’s tough enough and long enough to work off the grid or at the office. Plus, it doubles as a lanyard, so you can tether it to your travel gear. No matter where the adventure takes you, LIFEACTÍV Cables are ready for action. Top off your Apple device’s energy reserves with a LifeProof-grade LIFEACTÍV Lightning Connector to USB Cable Lanyard, the WaterProof connector that goes on every adventure. When you’re finished charging, this 15″ charging cable converts to a lanyard — perfect for leashing to cases, gear and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!