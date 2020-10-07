Smartphone Accessories: LifeProof Lightning Lanyard Cable $10 (30% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the LifeProof LIFEACTÍV Lightning Lanyard Cable for $9.73 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $14, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by nearly $1, and matches the Amazon all-time low. This Lightning cable doubles as a lanyard that can easily attach to your keys, backpack, and more. The 15-inch cable is comprised of a braided nylon construction and is completed with a rugged build to ensure it’s ready to go just about anywhere. If you’ve lamented about not having a Lightning cable on-hand in the past, this is a great solution to add to your bag or everyday carry. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 155 customers.
More smartphone accessories:
- Rare discounts on Spigen iPhone, Android, and iPad cases start at $8
- Aukey Key Series B60 Earbuds: $15 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- MEE Bluetooth Audio Receiver: $25 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- OtterBox SYMMETRY iPhone XS Max Case: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Amazon 1-day truly wireless earbud sale up to 40% off with deals from $28
- Seneo 10W Wireless Charging Pad: $14 (Reg. $21) | Amazon
- w/ code THIU6GDC
- Garmin’s vivoactive 4S Smartwatch tracks Pulse Ox and more at $277 (Save 20%)
- Mpow R9 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $41 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Satechi Trio powers your iPhone, AirPods, + Apple Watch for $100 ($20 off)
- OtterBox SYMMETRY Galaxy S10e Case: $21 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Design Skin iPhone 11 Leather Case: $10 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- w/ code DSKOCT60
- Aukey True Wireless Earbuds: $23 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Design Skin iPhone 11 Pro Leather Case: $10 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- w/ code DSKOCT60
- HyperX Chargeplay Qi Base: $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Case 7-pack: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- DesignSkin iPhone XR Wallet Case: $4 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- w/ code DSKOCT70
Charge up with the only cable built to live LifeProof: the LIFEACTÍV USB-A to USB-C Cable. Featuring a 15” braided design that’s sealed from the elements, it’s tough enough and long enough to work off the grid or at the office. Plus, it doubles as a lanyard, so you can tether it to your travel gear. No matter where the adventure takes you, LIFEACTÍV Cables are ready for action.
Top off your Apple device’s energy reserves with a LifeProof-grade LIFEACTÍV Lightning Connector to USB Cable Lanyard, the WaterProof connector that goes on every adventure. When you’re finished charging, this 15″ charging cable converts to a lanyard — perfect for leashing to cases, gear and more.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!