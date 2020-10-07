Amazon 1-day truly wireless earbud sale up to 40% off with deals from $28

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Soul via Amazon is offering up to 40% off its true wireless waterproof earbuds. One standout is the Soul S-Gear True Wireless Earbuds for $27.99 shipped in multiple colorways. Regularly $40 direct and at Amazon, today’s offer is 30% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked, and the best we can find. These affordable truly wireless headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0, 6-hours on a single charge, and an included charging case that offers an additional 12-hours of runtime. The IPX4 rating protects against sweat and rain during your workouts while the included “luxury” Soul-branded carabiner allows the case to clip to your bag or belt loop. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more deals and details.

At just $28, these earbuds are among the most affordable options out there. But you might want to give the AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds at $23 or so a closer look as well. This option provides up to 35-hours of playback via the charging case, but they are only available in black, unlike the multi-colored option above.

But be sure to browse through today’s truly wireless earbuds Gold Box sale right here for additional offers starting from $28. Then swing by our headphones guide for additional deals including options from Audio-Technica, AmazonBasics, and Beats as well as in our previous JBL roundup. You’ll also want to check out the new Marshall Major IV headphones with 80-hour battery and our Tested review of the Grado Hemp Headphones.

More on the Soul S-Gear True Wireless Earbuds:

Universal True Wireless Earphones – Your daily companion with amazing sound. Completely wireless so you can move freely and keeps you going whether you are at the gym or on your commute.

The sound that keeps on giving – Designed with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, S-GEAR is engineered to deliver SOUL’s signature sound of balanced deep bass without sacrificing the clarity of the mids and highs.

Sweat and water resistant with IPX4 rating – Designed for the active you, the S-Gear are designed with added protection from exposure to sweat and rain with a laboratory tested IPX4 rating. Designed to be small and portable, the S-GEAR gives you 6 hours on one charge.

