Amazon 1-day truly wireless earbud sale up to 40% off with deals from $28

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Soul via Amazon is offering up to 40% off its true wireless waterproof earbuds. One standout is the Soul S-Gear True Wireless Earbuds for $27.99 shipped in multiple colorways. Regularly $40 direct and at Amazon, today’s offer is 30% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked, and the best we can find. These affordable truly wireless headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0, 6-hours on a single charge, and an included charging case that offers an additional 12-hours of runtime. The IPX4 rating protects against sweat and rain during your workouts while the included “luxury” Soul-branded carabiner allows the case to clip to your bag or belt loop. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more deals and details.
At just $28, these earbuds are among the most affordable options out there. But you might want to give the AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds at $23 or so a closer look as well. This option provides up to 35-hours of playback via the charging case, but they are only available in black, unlike the multi-colored option above.
But be sure to browse through today’s truly wireless earbuds Gold Box sale right here for additional offers starting from $28. Then swing by our headphones guide for additional deals including options from Audio-Technica, AmazonBasics, and Beats as well as in our previous JBL roundup. You’ll also want to check out the new Marshall Major IV headphones with 80-hour battery and our Tested review of the Grado Hemp Headphones.
More on the Soul S-Gear True Wireless Earbuds:
- Universal True Wireless Earphones – Your daily companion with amazing sound. Completely wireless so you can move freely and keeps you going whether you are at the gym or on your commute.
- The sound that keeps on giving – Designed with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, S-GEAR is engineered to deliver SOUL’s signature sound of balanced deep bass without sacrificing the clarity of the mids and highs.
- Sweat and water resistant with IPX4 rating – Designed for the active you, the S-Gear are designed with added protection from exposure to sweat and rain with a laboratory tested IPX4 rating. Designed to be small and portable, the S-GEAR gives you 6 hours on one charge.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!