Nuraphone now offers custom gaming audio with new microphone attachment

- Oct. 7th 2020 5:00 am ET

0

I’ve been an avid Nuraphone advocate for a while now, and have owned both the original Nuraphone and Nuraloops. Well, the company has taken notice of the latest trends in tech and launched an all-new Nuraphone Gaming Microphone that attaches to its original headset, giving you personalized sound that can give you a potential leg-up on the competition. What all does this include? Well, keep reading to find out more.

Nuraphone delivers truly customized audio to your favorite game

Nuraphone already offers built-in microphones designed to field phone calls, but with gamers wanting higher-end audio capturing capabilities, the company decided to design and release a wired microphone attachment for its unique headset.

If you’ve never heard of Nura, the company’s first product was an over-the-ear pair of headphones that also went…in-ear. That’s right, the over-ear headphones had an in-ear module that delivers truly customized sound to the listener. I was a skeptic at first, but after trying them, and having multiple other people try them, the custom sound signature that Nura builds to your specific hearing profile is truly amazing.

This feature alone can give you a leg-up on the competition when gaming, as the EQ of this headset is tuned specifically to your hearing so you can listen to every footstep like never before. But, Nura has gone a step further and built a gaming microphone designed to complement its unique headset.

With uncompromised audio quality placing you right inside the game, the Nuraphone enables you to hear every single detail so you can experience unparalleled immersion. Gain a competitive advantage and add a new dimension to your favourite games with the Nuraphone and Nuraphone Gaming Microphone in your arsenal.

nuraphone gaming microphone

Nuraphone Gaming Microphone works with all platforms

The Nuraphone Gaming Microphone, as it’s called, is designed to work on all platforms. It connects to the proprietary port on your Nuraphone and has a 3.5mm jack on it, allowing you to use this headset on Xbox, PC, PlayStation, or even Switch. The microphone itself is flexible, allowing you to easily position it for the clearest audio possible. Plus, there’s a box on the cable that has volume control and a mute toggle, giving you the ability to easily change things up without having to use gestures.

Pricing and availability

Nuraphone with Nuraphone Gaming Microphone will cost $419.99 and be available directly from Nura. If you already own a Nuraphone headset, then the Nuraphone Gaming Microphone will cost just $49.99 to add-on.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
News

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations and tracking across the US retail market on major products. We cover Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung and other major products and ecosystems.
New Product Nura

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide