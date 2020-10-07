I’ve been an avid Nuraphone advocate for a while now, and have owned both the original Nuraphone and Nuraloops. Well, the company has taken notice of the latest trends in tech and launched an all-new Nuraphone Gaming Microphone that attaches to its original headset, giving you personalized sound that can give you a potential leg-up on the competition. What all does this include? Well, keep reading to find out more.

Nuraphone delivers truly customized audio to your favorite game

Nuraphone already offers built-in microphones designed to field phone calls, but with gamers wanting higher-end audio capturing capabilities, the company decided to design and release a wired microphone attachment for its unique headset.

If you’ve never heard of Nura, the company’s first product was an over-the-ear pair of headphones that also went…in-ear. That’s right, the over-ear headphones had an in-ear module that delivers truly customized sound to the listener. I was a skeptic at first, but after trying them, and having multiple other people try them, the custom sound signature that Nura builds to your specific hearing profile is truly amazing.

This feature alone can give you a leg-up on the competition when gaming, as the EQ of this headset is tuned specifically to your hearing so you can listen to every footstep like never before. But, Nura has gone a step further and built a gaming microphone designed to complement its unique headset.

With uncompromised audio quality placing you right inside the game, the Nuraphone enables you to hear every single detail so you can experience unparalleled immersion. Gain a competitive advantage and add a new dimension to your favourite games with the Nuraphone and Nuraphone Gaming Microphone in your arsenal.

Nuraphone Gaming Microphone works with all platforms

The Nuraphone Gaming Microphone, as it’s called, is designed to work on all platforms. It connects to the proprietary port on your Nuraphone and has a 3.5mm jack on it, allowing you to use this headset on Xbox, PC, PlayStation, or even Switch. The microphone itself is flexible, allowing you to easily position it for the clearest audio possible. Plus, there’s a box on the cable that has volume control and a mute toggle, giving you the ability to easily change things up without having to use gestures.

Pricing and availability

Nuraphone with Nuraphone Gaming Microphone will cost $419.99 and be available directly from Nura. If you already own a Nuraphone headset, then the Nuraphone Gaming Microphone will cost just $49.99 to add-on.

