SanDisk’s all-new 1TB Extreme Portable SSD sees first discount to $170

- Oct. 7th 2020 9:35 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the all-new SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive for $169.99 shipped. Having dropped from $200, today’s offer marks the very first discount we’ve seen since it was announced 1-week ago, saves you 15%, and marks a new all-time low. As the latest drive in SanDisk’s stable, you’re looking at up to 1,050MB/s transfer speeds thanks to its USB-C connectivity. The internal NVMe solid-state storage pairs with a rugged case that allows it to withstand up to 2-meter drops while also bringing IP55 water- and dust-resistance into the mix. Its compact size won’t take up too much room in your everyday carry, and a built-in loop makes it so you can clip it to a bag. Everything is backed by a 5-year warranty, as well. Reviews are still rolling in on the new release, but the previous-generation model carries a 4.8/5 star rating from over 19,000 customers. Head below for more.

Those who don’t need to bring the latest and greatest gear into their setup can opt for SanDisk’s previous-generation Extreme Portable SSD at $149 to save even more. While you’re still bringing 1TB of storage to your setup, transfer speeds clock in at a less capable 550MB/s. It’s also slightly less rugged and packs the same USB-C connectivity. Or drop to the 500GB model to pocket some additional cash at $85.

You can also still score WD’s My Passport Hard Drive at 22% off, which delivers 4TB of portable USB 3.2 storage for $90. That’s alongside ongoing discounts on Samsung’s T7 Touch Portable SSDs, which have dropped to all-time lows from $110 and everything else in our Mac accessories guide right now.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

Your life’s an adventure. To capture and keep its best moments, you need fast, high-capacity storage that accelerates every move. The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD features 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds, letting you store your content and creations on a fast drive that fits seamlessly into your active lifestyle.

