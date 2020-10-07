TCL’s Alto 8+ hybrid Sound Bar and Fire TV streamer drops to $156 (Save 22%)

Woot currently offers the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1-Channel Fire TV Sound Bar for $155.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an additional $6 otherwise. Typically fetching $200 like you’ll pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. TCL’s hybrid sound bar upgrades your TV setup with enhanced audio alongside added streaming media capabilities. So not only are you getting a 2.1-channel sound bar with integrated subwoofer, but also a 4K Fire TV for streaming all of your favorites. Alexa integration rounds out the notable features alongside Bluetooth connectivity, optical, and HDMI inputs. Reviews are still coming in on the recent release, but the previous-generation model carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 3,800 customers. Head below for more.

Ditch the Fire TV features and score the previous-generation TCL Alto 7+ for $129 instead. This sound bar delivers a similar 2.1-channel design, but includes a wireless subwoofer. It’ll still upgrade your TV in the sound department, and is worth considering if you already have a streamer on-hand.

Over in our home theater guide, we’re still tracking a $100 discount on the AirPlay 2-enabled Sonos Beam at an all-time low of $299. That’s on top of TCL’s Android TV-powered 50-inch 4K UHDTV which dropped to $280 earlier today and the ongoing discount we spotted on Samsung’s rotating Sero 43-inch TV. Including a $600 gift card, you can score this unique display for $1,698.

TCL Alto 8+ Fire TV Sound Bar features:

With a Fire TV 4K streaming media player integrated into the sound bar system, the TCL Sound Bar delivers a complete home cinema experience with video streaming and stunning sound in a single device. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed. Stunning cinematic sound – Bring the excitement of cinematic sound into your home. Engineered to provide impressive acoustic performance, with carefully tuned drivers and dolby digital plus for clear, dynamic and immersive sound.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!