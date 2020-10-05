Save $100 on the AirPlay 2-enabled Sonos Beam at an all-time low of $299

Sonos is currently offering its Beam AirPlay 2 Soundbar for $299 shipped. In order to lock-in the savings, you’ll need to be a Disney Movie Insider (it’s free to sign-up) and head to this landing page to redeem the offer by spending 25 points, which new members can get just for linking a Movies Anywhere account. That will generate a unique promo code to apply at the Sonos checkout. Typically fetching $399, today’s offer is $71 under Amazon’s sale price matching the all-time low, and marking the best we’ve seen this year. Sonos Beam delivers a compact way to upgrade your TV’s built-in speakers without sacrificing on features. It packs AirPlay 2 functionality alongside built-in Alexa and integration with the rest of the Sonos lineup. Over 2,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

Also on sale today, this promotion will take $100 off a selection of other bundles at Sonos, as well. So whether you’re looking to outfit the home theater with a Sonos Beam and a pair of One SL speakers for some added surround sound, or want to bring the Sonos Sub into the mix, you’ll be able to slash $100 off everything on this landing page by applying the aforementioned promo code.

Sonos Beam features:

Experience incredible sound while streaming watching TV and movies, streaming music, enjoying podcasts and audiobooks, or playing video games all with voice control. Amazon Alexa is built right in so you can play music, check news, set alarms, and more, completely hands free. At just 25.6 inches, Beam won’t hang off furniture or block the TV. Go from unboxing to listening in minutes with just two cords and automatic remote detection.

