TCL’s Android TV-powered 50-inch 4K UHDTV drops to $280 at Best Buy

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the TCL 50-inch 4K Smart UHDTV for $279.99 shipped. Also available direct. Down from $350, today’s deal drops $70 off this TV and is one of the first discounts that we’ve tracked. With Android TV in tow, this is the perfect home theater experience for the Google household. You’ll find that Assistant is built-in, allowing you to easily change the channel, volume, power, and more through simple voice commands. With three HDMI inputs, you’ll be able to plug in both the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Switch with ease. Another huge benefit of having Android TV built-in is that you won’t need any extra streaming hardware, as the TV’s OS will handle it all. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Take a step down in size and swap out Android TV for Fire TV to save some cash. Toshiba’s 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition is available for $230 shipped on Amazon. The main difference here is that you’ll be changing out what smart TV platform you’re on and losing a bit in overall screen size, but, other than that, enjoying a similar experience.

On the hunt for a higher-end experience? Well, VIZIO’s OLEDs just dropped at Best Buy, and they’re already $100 off. That’s right, the first OLED outside of Sony and LG is finally here, and the prices start at just $1,200 shipped.

TCL 50-inch 4K Smart UHDTV features:

The 4-Series 4K TCL Android TV delivers stunning Ultra HD picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, as well as endless entertainment with thousands of streaming apps. Watch your entertainment favorites in one place, with seamless access to over 700,000 movies and TV episodes, your cable box, gaming console, and other devices—all from a simple, speedy home screen. Enjoy entertainment, get answers, and control devices around your home using the built-in Google Assistant. Plus, with Chromecast built-in, you can easily cast movies, shows, and photos from your Android or iOS device to your TCL Android TV. Connect all your favorite devices with the multiple HDMI inputs. Cord cutters can access free, over-the-air HD content with the built-in tuner or watch live TV from popular cable-replacement services like YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!