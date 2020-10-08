Amazon’s #1 best-selling leather desk pad drops to just $13.50 Prime shipped

Aothia Life (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 36- by 17-inch Leather Desk Pad for $13.59 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $16, today’s deal saves you 15% and matches our last mention for the all-time low that we’ve tracked. I don’t know about you, but I’m getting a bit tired of boring old cloth desk pads. Well, this takes a step away from the norm and delivers a leather desk pad that measures 36- by 17-inches to your workspace. This ensures your mouse has a smooth surface to glide on, and your desk itself stays protected from drops and spills. The non-slip design ensures it won’t slide around your desk, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 4,300 shoppers and it’s even a #1 best-seller at Amazon.
If you prefer cloth mouse pads, we’ve got a great option for you. This one measures 23- by 14-inches and is available for $10.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. It’s not quite as premium as the leather design above, but it’ll still provide a smooth surface for your mouse to glide on.
For those who just need a mouse pad itself, check out this model from AmazonBasics. It’s available for just $7.50 Prime shipped at Amazon, offering you a budget-focused way to make sure your mouse glides smoothly over its cloth surface.
Aothia Leather Desk Pad features:
- Made of durable PU leather material, which protects your desk from scratches, stains, spills, heat and scuffs. It also gives your office a modern and professional atmosphere when you put it on your desktop. Its smooth surface will make you enjoy writing, typing and browsing. It is perfect for both office and home.
- 36 x 17 Inch Size is large enough to accommodate your laptop, mouse and keyboard. Its comfortable and smooth surface can be work as a mouse pad?desk mat?desk blotters and writing pad.
- Special suede design for back side,increase friction resistance with the desktop,Non slip.The friction resistance is increased by 70% than that of double-sided leather.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!