Amazon’s #1 best-selling leather desk pad drops to just $13.50 Prime shipped

Aothia Life (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 36- by 17-inch Leather Desk Pad for $13.59 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $16, today’s deal saves you 15% and matches our last mention for the all-time low that we’ve tracked. I don’t know about you, but I’m getting a bit tired of boring old cloth desk pads. Well, this takes a step away from the norm and delivers a leather desk pad that measures 36- by 17-inches to your workspace. This ensures your mouse has a smooth surface to glide on, and your desk itself stays protected from drops and spills. The non-slip design ensures it won’t slide around your desk, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 4,300 shoppers and it’s even a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

If you prefer cloth mouse pads, we’ve got a great option for you. This one measures 23- by 14-inches and is available for $10.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. It’s not quite as premium as the leather design above, but it’ll still provide a smooth surface for your mouse to glide on.

For those who just need a mouse pad itself, check out this model from AmazonBasics. It’s available for just $7.50 Prime shipped at Amazon, offering you a budget-focused way to make sure your mouse glides smoothly over its cloth surface.

Aothia Leather Desk Pad features:

Made of durable PU leather material, which protects your desk from scratches, stains, spills, heat and scuffs. It also gives your office a modern and professional atmosphere when you put it on your desktop. Its smooth surface will make you enjoy writing, typing and browsing. It is perfect for both office and home.

36 x 17 Inch Size is large enough to accommodate your laptop, mouse and keyboard. Its comfortable and smooth surface can be work as a mouse pad?desk mat?desk blotters and writing pad.

Special suede design for back side,increase friction resistance with the desktop,Non slip.The friction resistance is increased by 70% than that of double-sided leather.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!