ComiXology is back today with a new collection of discounted ways to expand your digital reading list. This time around, in its Scott Snyder sale, you’ll find a collection of DC reads at up to 88% off with prices starting at under $1. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick is on Batman: The Black Mirror at $5.99. Down from its $13 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 54% in savings and matches the best we’ve seen on a digital copy. This 295-page graphic novel is a great way to dive into today’s sale, with a story that throws you right into the Caped Crusader action. It’s also a New York Times best-seller, which is always a sign of something being a must-read. Head below for all of our top picks in the sale.

Scott Snyder sale top picks include:

Batman: The Black Mirror synopsis:

A NEW YORK TIMES #1 Bestseller! In “The Black Mirror,” a series of brutal murders pushes Batman’s detective skills to the limit and forces him to confront one of Gotham City’s oldest evils. Helpless and trapped in the deadly Mirror House, Batman must fight for his life against one of Gotham City’s oldest and most powerful evils! Then, in a second story called “Hungry City,” the corpse of a killer whale shows up on the floor of one of Gotham City’s foremost banks. The event begins a strange and deadly mystery that will bring Batman face-to-face with the new, terrifying faces of organized crime in Gotham.

