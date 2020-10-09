Today’s best game deals: Dragon’s Dogma Arisen $20, Zelda Link’s Awakening $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen on Nintendo Switch for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, like it still fetches on the eShop in digital form, today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma is an under-appreciated action RPG where players take on four-headed hydras, griffins, and dragons, among some interesting AI-companion mechanics. This version also comes with all of the previously released DLC as well as the Dark Arisen expansion pack. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Slain: Back From Hell, Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Super Bomberman R, Red Dead Redemption 2: Special, BOGO 50% off PS Hits, Madden NFL 21, Mega Man Zero, and more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

HORI unveils 12 new Pokémon Switch controllers, cases, and other accessories

Rambo comes to Mortal Kombat 11 along with free next-gen upgrades, more

Official PS5 teardown: Expandable SSD storage, quieter cooling system, more

Overwatch going free to play on Nintendo Switch for limited time

Mario All-Stars Review: Do these Nintendo classics stand the test of time?

Mario Kart Live: New details on Nintendo’s upcoming mixed-reality game

October PlayStation Plus freebies inbound: Need for Speed Payback and Vampyr

Seagate’s 1TB Xbox Series X Game Drive now up for pre-order at $220

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!