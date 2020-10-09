Today’s best game deals: Dragon’s Dogma Arisen $20, Zelda Link’s Awakening $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen on Nintendo Switch for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, like it still fetches on the eShop in digital form, today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma is an under-appreciated action RPG where players take on four-headed hydras, griffins, and dragons, among some interesting AI-companion mechanics. This version also comes with all of the previously released DLC as well as the Dark Arisen expansion pack. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Slain: Back From Hell, Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Super Bomberman R, Red Dead Redemption 2: Special, BOGO 50% off PS Hits, Madden NFL 21, Mega Man Zero, and more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- Design your own Xbox controller at $10 off
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $30 (Reg. $45)
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order info
- PlayStation 5 pre-order info
Today’s best game deals:
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special $28 (Reg. $80)
- Spirit Hunter: NG $23 (Reg. $50)
- Tools Up! $16 (Reg. $20)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair $12 (Reg. $30)
- Snakeybus $7 (Reg. $12)
- Slain: Back From Hell $5 (Reg. $20)
- Super Smash Bros. 3DS pre-owned $10 (Reg. $20)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- PS Hits titles from Sony BOGO 50% off
- Bubsy Paws on Fire! $13 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/Zx Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Super Bomberman R Switch $15 (Reg. $40)
- Blossom Tales Sleeping King $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- STAR WARS Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast $5 (Reg. $10)
- Or $4 with PS Plus
- ABZÛ $15 (Reg. $20)
- Madden NFL 21 42 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima $45 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe $19 (Reg. $75)
- Little Nightmares Complete $10 (Reg. $30)
- Mafia II Definitive Edition $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $20 (Reg. $50)
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Batman: Arkham Collection $18 (Reg. up to $60)
- Deadly Premonition Origins $35 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Assassin’s Creed sale from $4
- Xbox Yakuza sale from $4.50
- Xbox LEGO game sale from $6
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $45 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 + Mario Party Double Pack $100
- Incl. $10 Target Gift Card
- BioShock: The Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh Complete $15 (Reg. $50)
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive $10.50 (Reg. $15.50)
- Dark Souls: Remastered $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $36 (Reg. $50)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go $44.50 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $32 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $32 (Reg. $50)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
HORI unveils 12 new Pokémon Switch controllers, cases, and other accessories
Rambo comes to Mortal Kombat 11 along with free next-gen upgrades, more
Official PS5 teardown: Expandable SSD storage, quieter cooling system, more
Overwatch going free to play on Nintendo Switch for limited time
Mario All-Stars Review: Do these Nintendo classics stand the test of time?
Mario Kart Live: New details on Nintendo’s upcoming mixed-reality game
Apex Legends gains cross-play October 6, no cross-progression “yet”
October PlayStation Plus freebies inbound: Need for Speed Payback and Vampyr
Seagate’s 1TB Xbox Series X Game Drive now up for pre-order at $220
