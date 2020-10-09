HORI’s metal Switch Zelda Case matching Amazon low at $16 + much more from $8

Amazon is now offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Zelda Edition Alumi Case for $15.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this one is now matching the Amazon all-time low and is at the lowest price can find. Target charges over $18 right now for comparison. This is a compact case that won’t take up too much space in your bag and features a metal housing for additional protection. Officially licensed, it is adorned in Hylian iconography and gold accents alongside a padded accessory pocket and game card storage. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. Head below for even more discounted Nintendo Switch cases, controllers, and accessories.

If the design or metal construction of today’s lead deal isn’t working for you, check out the HORI Slim Pouch for $13 Prime shipped. It won’t provide quite as much protection, but it will get the job done and features a softer fabric-based construction alongside the 4+ star rating. But while we are talking HORI, the brand just unveiled 12 new Pokémon Switch controllers, cases, and other accessories to browse through right here — all of which are now available for purchase. Head below for more Switch gear from $8.

More Nintendo Switch accessory deals:

Swing by this morning’s roundup for plenty of notable first-party Switch game deals. Here’s everything you need to know about Overwatch going free to play on Nintendo consoles and the upcoming Mario Kart Live.

More on the HORI Switch Zelda Edition Alumi Case:

Ultra tough brushed metal case for ultimate Protection and style

Slim & lightweight for portability

Includes game card storage

Legend of Zelda artwork inside & out

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

