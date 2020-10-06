Nintendo has announced today that it’ll be giving Switch owners a chance to dive into Overwatch free of charge. With the Overwatch League eSports finals kicking off this weekend, fans of the game will be able to try it out on the Switch, or just dive in for the first time. Head below for all of the details on how to play Overwatch for free, as well as information on grabbing a copy on PC at no cost.

Nintendo makes Overwatch free to play on Switch for a limited time

Starting next week, Nintendo will be giving its Switch Online subscribers a chance to try out Overwatch for free. Having launched in 2015, the team-based FPS lets you play six versus six matches with 32 unique heroes to choose from. While the game originally fetched $60, but has since been selling for $20 recently and only seeing cash price cuts every now and again. But soon you’ll be able to dive in without spending a cent.

Kicking off officially on October 13 at 11 a.m. PDT, Switch owners will be able to score a free copy of Overwatch to be played for a limited time. The promotion is slated to run for a week, ending on October 20 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. So if you’ve been looking to try out the game for the first time, or want to see how the Switch experience holds up, you’ll be able to do so, thanks to Nintendo. The only thing you’ll need to take advantage of the promotion is a Switch Online subscription.

Overwatch League promotion for PC gamers on the horizon

For those of you not on Switch, you’ll still be able to score yourself a free copy of the game. We saw the promotion kick-off in small quantities last week, but with the Overwatch League Grand Finals right around the corner, various teams from eSports league will be giving out no-cost copies of the title. But now with the season coming to a closer later this week, we’ll likely see the offer more widely available.

Each individual team in the Overwatch League will be getting in on the action to give away a free copy of the title on PC. We’ll be keeping an eye on the action to report back when each of the offers go live. So if you’re still hoping to nab yourself Overwatch free of charge, stay locked to 9to5Toys.

