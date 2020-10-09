Men’s Wearhouse Shoe Sale offers Cole Haan, Kenneth Cole, more starting at $40

Men’s Wearhouse Shoe Sale offers select styles starting at $40 including Cole Haan, Kenneth Cole, Johnston & Murphy, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, customers receive free shipping on $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Cole Haan Original Grand Stitchlite Lace-Up Shoes. Originally priced at $60, which is down from its original rate of $140. These shoes are fashionable, versatile, and breathable for everyday wear. This style is also cushioned and flexible for a natural stride. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Men’s Wearhouse customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks to refresh your shoes for fall.

Our top picks from Men’s Wearhouse include:

