Walmart’s Big Save Event is the retail giant’s combat against Amazon Prime Day, and it starts up this Sunday, October 11 at 7 p.m. ET. While we had a quick preview as to what we could see in this event last week when it was announced, we now have more details as to what else will be on sale, exact times, and more. So, head below for our first preview of the Walmart Big Save Event.

Walmart Big Save Event preview shows deep discounts on home theater gear

One area that we know will be heavily discounted during the Walmart Big Save Event is home theater. As we saw in the announcement last week, Walmart is slated to be discounting JVC’s 55-inch 4K HDR Roku Smart UHDTV to $248 from its regular $399 normal price. Walmart is also looking to drop the prices of other home theater gear, including a 50-inch 4K HDR Roku Smart UHDTV and even a 32-inch Roku Smart HDTV, with prices in this category starting at just $98. Under $100 will score you a new TV during the Walmart Big Save Event, and we’ve only just scratched the surface of the deals that’ll be available here.

Walmart isn’t stopping with just discounting TVs, though, as both the Roku Streaming Stick+ and the Roku Ultra LT will be on sale from $37, giving you smart TV upgrades without breaking the bank. We’re hoping to see many other big discounts available during the Walmart Big Save Event, perhaps even tracking our first sale on the recently released Google Chromecast with Google TV.

Save on video games and more during Walmart’s Big Save Event

Another area that’ll be seeing some hefty discounts will be video games. While we might not see a discount on the recently released Series X, S, or PlayStation 5, games themselves should be at some of their lowest prices this year. We already knew that Super Mario Party would be on sale for $40, but we now know that Animal Crossing with a bundled Popsocket will be available at $60 during the Big Save Event, which offers $75 in value.

Target is already discounting the Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series S/X, and we can only hope that Walmart will also fall in line here, offering some sort of sale or incentive to purchase next-generation gaming accessories, and perhaps the consoles and games themselves.

Shipping is free for orders of $35 or more, with free NextDay available on select items

You’ll find that, as usual, Walmart is offering free shipping on orders of $35 or more and free NextDay delivery on select items. This isn’t a change from the norm, but it’s nice to know that minimums haven’t raised at all during this sale. Plus, some products will even be available for in-store pickup when you order them online (or visit the store in person), so that gives you the ability to get your purchases even faster.

The deals start on October 11 at 7 p.m. ET, so be sure to keep it locked here for the biggest sales from Walmart’s Big Save event.

