Target is offering its Target Circle members the Seagate Storage 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series S/X on sale at $197.99 shipped. Those who are RedCard members will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $188.09 shipped. In order to redeem this discount, you’ll need to be signed up for Target Circle (free to join), navigate to this page, and click the “10% off one Electronics item or video game” coupon. Normally $220, this is the first discount we’ve tracked on the Expansion Card and likely one of the only deals we’ll see before the next Xbox is launched in November. If the 512GB of the Series S or 1TB of the Series X won’t be enough storage to suit your needs, picking up this expansion card is the only way to reliably add additional room to your system. Learn more about Seagate’s Expansion Card in our announcement coverage, plus find out more as to how it’ll work in our pre-order details.

To break it down real quick, any title that’s “Optimized for Series S/X” will require the Seagate Expansion Card to run on external storage, as it delivers NVMe SSD speads. Normal hard drives that you plug into the USB port will work for older Xbox One, 360, or original Xbox games, so if that will be the majority of your library, you could always opt to pick up the Seagate 2TB Expansion Drive on Amazon at $88 shipped.

Ready to learn more about the Series S/X? Well, we’ve got plenty of coverage for you to read through. From the pre-order announcement to specs and details, and even a comparison of both consoles side-by-side, be sure to swing by our Microsoft guide to view everything we currently know about the Series S/X.

Seagate 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series S/X features:

SEAMLESS GAMEPLAY Designed in partnership with Xbox to seamlessly play Xbox Series X|S games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates

HIGH CAPACITY 1TB of storage increases the overall capacity of the Xbox Series X|S—collect thousands of games across four generations of Xbox without sacrificing performance

EXCLUSIVE TO XBOX The only available expansion card that replicates the Xbox Velocity Architecture —providing faster load times, richer environments, and more immersive gameplay

QUICK RESUME Switch between multiple titles in seconds—directly from the internal SSD or the expansion card

