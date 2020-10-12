LaCie’s Rugged Portable USB-C SSDs are 23% off starting at $140, more from $70

- Oct. 12th 2020 11:17 am ET

0

Amazon currently offers the LaCie Rugged 1TB Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $229.99 shipped. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, matches the Amazon all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in over 5-months. Featuring LaCie’s signature rugged housing, this portable SSD delivers 1,050MB/s transfer speeds for quickly accessing files thanks to its built-in NVMe drive. Its USB-C connectivity ensures you’ll be able to pair it with a Mac or iPad right out of the box, and its durable housing carries IP67 water-resistance alongside 3-meter drop protection and 2-ton crush-resistance. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $70.

If bringing 1TB of rugged storage to your setup is a bit of overkill, going with the 500GB model of LaCie’s portable SSD is a great way to save even more. Right now, it has been marked down to $139.99 at Amazon, delivering a nearly identical feature set to the lead SSD, but with half the storage. This is the best we’ve seen in several months and comes within $10 of the all-time low.

Or for those looking to expand their PS4’s hard drive, Amazon offers the WD 2TB Gaming Drive for $69.99. Down from $90, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in 5-months and one of the lowest prices this year. Geared towards pairing with a PS4, you’ll find a matching Sony-inspired design, USB 3.0 interface, and 3-year warranty. Over 6,300 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

LaCie Rugged SSD features:

LaCie Rugged SSD offers filmmakers and DITs a boost in every way thanks to Seagate FireCuda NVMe solid state drive speeds of up to 1050MB/s, extreme IP67-rated water resistance, three-meter drop resistance, and hardware encryption in a palm-sized solution. Enjoy spacious capacity of 1TB and seamless connectivity using the included USB cables for compatibility with Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB 3.0 on both Mac and Windows computers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Prime Day 2020 LaCie

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go