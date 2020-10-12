LaCie’s Rugged Portable USB-C SSDs are 23% off starting at $140, more from $70

Amazon currently offers the LaCie Rugged 1TB Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $229.99 shipped. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, matches the Amazon all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in over 5-months. Featuring LaCie’s signature rugged housing, this portable SSD delivers 1,050MB/s transfer speeds for quickly accessing files thanks to its built-in NVMe drive. Its USB-C connectivity ensures you’ll be able to pair it with a Mac or iPad right out of the box, and its durable housing carries IP67 water-resistance alongside 3-meter drop protection and 2-ton crush-resistance. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $70.

If bringing 1TB of rugged storage to your setup is a bit of overkill, going with the 500GB model of LaCie’s portable SSD is a great way to save even more. Right now, it has been marked down to $139.99 at Amazon, delivering a nearly identical feature set to the lead SSD, but with half the storage. This is the best we’ve seen in several months and comes within $10 of the all-time low.

Or for those looking to expand their PS4’s hard drive, Amazon offers the WD 2TB Gaming Drive for $69.99. Down from $90, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in 5-months and one of the lowest prices this year. Geared towards pairing with a PS4, you’ll find a matching Sony-inspired design, USB 3.0 interface, and 3-year warranty. Over 6,300 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

LaCie Rugged SSD features:

LaCie Rugged SSD offers filmmakers and DITs a boost in every way thanks to Seagate FireCuda NVMe solid state drive speeds of up to 1050MB/s, extreme IP67-rated water resistance, three-meter drop resistance, and hardware encryption in a palm-sized solution. Enjoy spacious capacity of 1TB and seamless connectivity using the included USB cables for compatibility with Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB 3.0 on both Mac and Windows computers.

