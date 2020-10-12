Philips’ Sunrise Simulation Wake-Up Light drops to $40 at Amazon (20% off)

Amazon is now offering the Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light with Sunrise Simulation for $39.95 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $50, this is 20% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Philips claims its alarm clock-meets-wake-up lights are “clinically proven to help you wake up feeling more refreshed.” Not only are you getting the sunrise simulation here, but also a perfectly capable bedside lamp with 10 brightness levels, and snooze settings, alongside typical, and optional audible alarms. Rated 4+ stars from well over 3,600 Amazon customers. More details below.
If you’re not into the sunrise simulation or just aren’t convinced it will help you personally, take a look at the AUKEY Touch Sensor Bedside Lamp at $30 instead. The touch-activated lamp is a great bedside companion with your choice of “warm white light and a rich blend of vibrant colors.” There’s no alarm options here, but that’s what your phone is for. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers. Check out our hands-on Tested review for the AUKEY Smart Table Lamp while you’re at it.
While it is an ideal companion for the Philips Wake-Up Light above, today’s Philips SmartSleep Band deal is a great combo for just about any bedside lighting solution. Check out this offer on Zinus’ versatile End Table/Night Stand to complete the package. Then head over to our home goods and Prime Day 2020 deal hubs for more.
More on the Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light:
- Clinically proven light therapy lamp and alarm clock for improving your sleep, energy, and well being
- Only Philips wake up light alarm clocks are clinically proven to help you wake up feeling more refreshed; Light intensity 200 lux CAUTION: clock display cannot be dimmed completely
- Note: Product uses AC power adapter (included)
- Tap to snooze alarm clock with speaker and beep function ensure you wake up on time; Use the light therapy lamp as a bedside reading lamp with 10 brightness settings
