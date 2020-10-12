Philips’ Sunrise Simulation Wake-Up Light drops to $40 at Amazon (20% off)

Amazon is now offering the Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light with Sunrise Simulation for $39.95 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $50, this is 20% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Philips claims its alarm clock-meets-wake-up lights are “clinically proven to help you wake up feeling more refreshed.” Not only are you getting the sunrise simulation here, but also a perfectly capable bedside lamp with 10 brightness levels, and snooze settings, alongside typical, and optional audible alarms. Rated 4+ stars from well over 3,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re not into the sunrise simulation or just aren’t convinced it will help you personally, take a look at the AUKEY Touch Sensor Bedside Lamp at $30 instead. The touch-activated lamp is a great bedside companion with your choice of “warm white light and a rich blend of vibrant colors.” There’s no alarm options here, but that’s what your phone is for. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers. Check out our hands-on Tested review for the AUKEY Smart Table Lamp while you’re at it.

While it is an ideal companion for the Philips Wake-Up Light above, today’s Philips SmartSleep Band deal is a great combo for just about any bedside lighting solution. Check out this offer on Zinus’ versatile End Table/Night Stand to complete the package. Then head over to our home goods and Prime Day 2020 deal hubs for more.

More on the Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light:

Clinically proven light therapy lamp and alarm clock for improving your sleep, energy, and well being

Only Philips wake up light alarm clocks are clinically proven to help you wake up feeling more refreshed; Light intensity 200 lux CAUTION: clock display cannot be dimmed completely

Note: Product uses AC power adapter (included)

Tap to snooze alarm clock with speaker and beep function ensure you wake up on time; Use the light therapy lamp as a bedside reading lamp with 10 brightness settings

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!