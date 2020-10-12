Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live can be yours at a new low of $135 (Save 20%)

Woot is currently offering the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $134.99 shipped exclusively for Prime members. While you’d normally pay $170 at Amazon or direct from Samsung, today’s offer is good for an over 20% discount, beats our previous mentions by $15, and marks a new all-time low. As the latest pair of true wireless earbuds from Samsung, its Galaxy Buds Live improve over previous-generations with a new bean-shaped design that more naturally fits in your ear. That’s on top of active noise cancellation features powered by 12mm drivers and three built-in microphones. On a single charge, you’re looking at 6-hour playback, with the Qi-enabled charging case bringing that up to 21-hours. Over 2,800 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can get a more in-depth look from our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you can live without the Samsung branding, going with the Anker Soundcore Life P2 earbuds instead is a great way to save some extra cash. Priced at $48, you’re still getting to enjoy a true wireless form-factor but without the ANC technology found above. Some other inclusions here bring IPX7 water-resistance and 7-hour battery life into the mix alongside a 4.2/5 star rating from over 25,000 customers.

The headphone deals don’t end there, as AirPods Pro are already seeing an early Prime Day deal at $190. That’s on top of the ongoing discount on Samsung’s original Galaxy Buds at $75 as well as these USB-C Hammerhead earbuds from Razer that pack ANC at an all-time low of $40.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live features:

Immerse yourself in quality sound with the Galaxy Buds Live. These sleek earbuds feature Bluetooth 5 connectivity and a comfort-first fit for all-day wear. The AKG-tuned 12 mm speaker and enhanced bass tone produce studio-level sound for your favorite playlist or podcast. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out background noise wherever you are so you can stay focused, whether that’s on the call or just enjoying your music. And, the IPX2 splash resistance rating means your Buds can handle sweat or a light drizzle.

