Prime members can get two TP-Link Smart Plugs for $10 (Reg. $20)

- Oct. 12th 2020 9:24 am ET

0

Amazon offers its Prime members a 2-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for $9.99 shipped. As a comparison, this bundle typically goes for $20 and today’s deal is a new all-time low. Prime Day is on the horizon and that means Alexa device deals will be available across the board. Get ready for your new Echo speaker with this 2-pack of TP-Link Smart Plugs. Notable features here include a stackable design and compatibility with Google Assistant as well. Along with stellar ratings from over 15,000 Amazon reviewers, these plugs have collected best-seller status, as well.

It’s going to be tough to find a 2-pack of plugs from a name like TP-Link for less than today’s lead deal. There are some other single third-party plugs that are available for less, if you’re really looking for a rock-bottom price today. This option has solid ratings from hundreds of reviewers with Assistant and Alexa capabilities.

For more on 2020’s best smart plugs, check out our guide with a step-by-step breakdown on how to get started with a new setup. With a focus on energy-saving, compatibility and more, this is an easy way to outfit your home or expand an existing setup.

Jump over to our daily Green Deals roundup for additional price drops on energy-saving accessories and more.

TP-Link Smart Plugs feature:

  • Voice Control: Add voice control to any outlet. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
  • Control From Anywhere: Turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office, or on vacation.
  • Scheduling: Use timer or countdown schedules to set your smart plug to automatically turn on and off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights, etc.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Smart Home Prime Day 2020 TP-Link

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp