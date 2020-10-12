Prime members can get two TP-Link Smart Plugs for $10 (Reg. $20)

Amazon offers its Prime members a 2-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for $9.99 shipped. As a comparison, this bundle typically goes for $20 and today’s deal is a new all-time low. Prime Day is on the horizon and that means Alexa device deals will be available across the board. Get ready for your new Echo speaker with this 2-pack of TP-Link Smart Plugs. Notable features here include a stackable design and compatibility with Google Assistant as well. Along with stellar ratings from over 15,000 Amazon reviewers, these plugs have collected best-seller status, as well.

It’s going to be tough to find a 2-pack of plugs from a name like TP-Link for less than today’s lead deal. There are some other single third-party plugs that are available for less, if you’re really looking for a rock-bottom price today. This option has solid ratings from hundreds of reviewers with Assistant and Alexa capabilities.

For more on 2020’s best smart plugs, check out our guide with a step-by-step breakdown on how to get started with a new setup. With a focus on energy-saving, compatibility and more, this is an easy way to outfit your home or expand an existing setup.

Jump over to our daily Green Deals roundup for additional price drops on energy-saving accessories and more.

TP-Link Smart Plugs feature:

Voice Control: Add voice control to any outlet. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Control From Anywhere: Turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office, or on vacation.

Scheduling: Use timer or countdown schedules to set your smart plug to automatically turn on and off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights, etc.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!