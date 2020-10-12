Grab a seat on Walker Edison’s Solid-Wood Bench: $112 (Reg. $145, New low)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison 58-inch Solid-Wood Bench for $111.99 shipped. Today’s deal takes $33 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $14. This bench is ready to be placed in a hallway, entryway, or even alongside your kitchen table. Underneath the seating surface you’ll find a shelf that offers up a respectable amount of storage. The entire piece features a distressed and reclaimed look that’s constructed from solid pine. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you can live with a smaller solution, Walker Edison’s 42-inch Bench is $101. This futher reduces today’s spending while still delivering an option that’s ready to support 400 pounds of weight. Exact measurements work out to 18- by 42- by 16-inches.

Speaking of Walker Edison, we spotted some of its coffee tables up to $71 off. Round and rectangular shaped options can be found in the sale, allowing you to find the proper fit for your space. Our favorite is its Chevron Coffee Table at $144. Swing by the rest of the sale to see what else is in store.

Walker Edison Solid-Wood Bench features:

Dimensions: 18″ H x 58″ L x 14″ W

Bottom Shelf: 10.5″ H x 58″ L x 14″ W

Constructed of solid pine wood

Perfect for your entryway, mudroom, or hallway

