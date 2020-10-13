Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $28, more

Aukey via Amazon is currently offering Prime members its 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank for $27.99 shipped when applying code NQJS24TS at checkout. Down from its $40 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new all-time low. Aukey’s 10000mAh power bank packs an 18W USB-C output alongside built-in Qi charging capabilities. It can supply either 10W or 7.5W output depending on whether you’re refueling an Android device or iPhone, and packs an integrated kickstand for propping up your smartphone while watching a movie or other content. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 145 customers.
More smartphone accessories:
- Anker Prime Day event delivers deals on iPhone/Android essentials, docks, more
- Galaxy S20 Ultra S-View Case: $23 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Satechi launches up to 50% off Prime Day sale: Chargers, Mac accessories, more
- Aukey 10000mAh 18W PD Slim Power Bank: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code URF4PCKB
- Mpow Flame Lite Wireless Earbuds: $23 (Reg. $38) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code 8S4JC4KK
- Bose’s SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker is $70 off for Prime Day + more
- Vtin Soundhot B2 Wood Bluetooth Speaker: $17 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ code NY3AVHJL
- Powerbeats Pro, Bose QC 35 II, and latest Sony ANCs all hit Amazon low prices
- Aukey Travel Adapter: $20 (Reg. $27) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code URF4PCKB
- CHOETECH USB-C to Lightning Cable: $11 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Seneo 65W USB-C PD Charger: $14 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code O6QCASV3
- Aukey 31.5W USB Car Charger: $7 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code LGO9Q9YV
- CHOETECH Dual 10W Qi Charging Pad: $21 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Aukey Key Series Bluetooth Earbuds: $20 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Mpow M7 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds: $15 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + RODOCJBF
- Aukey 24W GaN Charger: $6 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- w/ code G2JJCZMQ
Conveniently charge your Qi-compatible devices at up to 10W without connecting a cable (supports 5W, 7.5W, and 10W wireless output levels). The foldable stand provides stable hands-free phone viewing. Power Delivery 3.0 output and Quick Charge 3.0 output combine to deliver an optimized charge to your devices at up to 18W. Fast charge the iPhone 11 Pro up to 50% in just 30 minutes with the PD output.
Fully charge your iPhone 11 Pro 2.6 times, iPad Air (2019) 0.9 times, or Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 1.8 times. Recharge the power bank in just 3.5 hours with an 18W PD charger.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!