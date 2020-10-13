Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $28, more

- Oct. 13th 2020 10:34 am ET

Aukey via Amazon is currently offering Prime members its 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank for $27.99 shipped when applying code NQJS24TS at checkout. Down from its $40 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new all-time low. Aukey’s 10000mAh power bank packs an 18W USB-C output alongside built-in Qi charging capabilities. It can supply either 10W or 7.5W output depending on whether you’re refueling an Android device or iPhone, and packs an integrated kickstand for propping up your smartphone while watching a movie or other content. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 145 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Seneo 65W USB-C PD Charger: $14 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code O6QCASV3 
  • Aukey 31.5W USB Car Charger: $7 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
    • w/ code LGO9Q9YV
  • CHOETECH Dual 10W Qi Charging Pad: $21 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Aukey Key Series Bluetooth Earbuds: $20 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Mpow M7 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds: $15 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + RODOCJBF
  • Aukey 24W GaN Charger: $6 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
    • w/ code G2JJCZMQ 

Conveniently charge your Qi-compatible devices at up to 10W without connecting a cable (supports 5W, 7.5W, and 10W wireless output levels). The foldable stand provides stable hands-free phone viewing. Power Delivery 3.0 output and Quick Charge 3.0 output combine to deliver an optimized charge to your devices at up to 18W. Fast charge the iPhone 11 Pro up to 50% in just 30 minutes with the PD output.

Fully charge your iPhone 11 Pro 2.6 times, iPad Air (2019) 0.9 times, or Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 1.8 times. Recharge the power bank in just 3.5 hours with an 18W PD charger.

