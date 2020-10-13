Bose’s SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker is $70 off for Prime Day + more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 40% off Bose Bluetooth speakers and frames. One standout here is the the Bose SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $119 shipped. Regularly $199, today’s deal is 40% off the going rate, and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since it hit this low last Black Friday. Featuring “true 360-degree coverage,” this is a great opportunity to bring those Bose sound quality home at a major discount. Features include up to 120-hours of listening time per charge, a built-in microphone for taking speakerphone calls and accessing your phone’s virtual assistant, as well as a seamless aluminum body with an IPX4 water resistance rating. Over 8,800 Amazon customers have left it with a 4+ star rating. More Bose Prime Day deals below.

More Bose Prime Day deals:

You’ll also want to check out these Klipsch bookshelf + floorstanding speaker deals alongside these Polk Audio Sound Bars at 2020 Amazon lows. Then head over to our Prime Day 2020 deal hub for even more. Not to mention these rock-bottom Prime Day Echo speaker deals from $19.

More on the Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker :

Deep, loud and immersive sound, with True 360 degree coverage

Built-in mic for speakerphone to take clear conference or personal calls out loud with a wireless range of approximately 30 feet.

Seamless aluminum body is durable and water resistant (IPX4)

Enjoy up to 12 hours of play time from a rechargeable, lithium-ion battery

Wireless Bluetooth pairing with voice prompts allows you to easily take calls and access your phone’s virtual assistant — hands free

