Prime Day delivers Amazon all-time low on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB in both colors for $2,079 shipped. That’s a $320 savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and $20 under our previous mention. You can also pick up the 1TB model for $2,399 (Reg. $2,799). Apple’s largest MacBook Pro arrives with a 16-inch Retina display and the popular refreshed Magic Keyboard. Today’s deals deliver your choice of Intel’s i7 or i9 processor, along with 16GB worth of RAM, and up to 1TB worth of storage. Check out our hands-on review for more details.

Leverage your savings to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers additional I/O for $26.

Our Apple guide has been updated throughout Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day event, including notable price drops on iPads, Apple Watch, and more. You can also save on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB at $199 off.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor

Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

