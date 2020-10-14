Prime Day is full of killer deals across every category, including fashion, TVs, Blu-ray movies, and much more. It’s also a great time to save big on PC gaming gear, whether you’re wanting to pick up a new motherboard, graphics card, monitor, or something else, it’s likely on sale today. One of our favorite sales this Prime Day is the AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini 1080p HDMI Capture Card for $97.44 shipped. Down from $130, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Whether you’re wanting to become a Twitch streamer or just give your Zoom calls a visual upgrade, an HDMI capture card is the best way to do it. This model handles 1080p footage and has a 1080p HDMI in and out so it can capture and output what you send to it, making it a great option for console gamers. It can also be used to bring the HDMI signal from your camera into the computer to be used for Zoom calls. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more of the best Prime Day PC gaming deals.

Best Prime Day PC Gaming Deals:

There are plenty of other sales to browse, so be sure to hit up our constantly-updated Prime Day hub to stay up-to-date.

