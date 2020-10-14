Prime Day is full of killer deals across every category, including fashion, TVs, Blu-ray movies, and much more. It’s also a great time to save big on PC gaming gear, whether you’re wanting to pick up a new motherboard, graphics card, monitor, or something else, it’s likely on sale today. One of our favorite sales this Prime Day is the AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini 1080p HDMI Capture Card for $97.44 shipped. Down from $130, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Whether you’re wanting to become a Twitch streamer or just give your Zoom calls a visual upgrade, an HDMI capture card is the best way to do it. This model handles 1080p footage and has a 1080p HDMI in and out so it can capture and output what you send to it, making it a great option for console gamers. It can also be used to bring the HDMI signal from your camera into the computer to be used for Zoom calls. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more of the best Prime Day PC gaming deals.
Best Prime Day PC Gaming Deals:
- ABS Challenger Gaming PC: $550 (Reg. $900) | Newegg
- 3.6GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/512GB
- GTX 1660 GPU
- MSI Aegis RS Desktop: $1,399 (Reg. $1,599+) | Walmart
- 3.8GHz i7/16GB/1TB SSD
- RTX 2070 Super GPU
- Intel Core i5-10400 CPU: $170 (Reg. $180+) | Newegg
- w/ code 2FTSTECH463
- ABKONCORE A660 Gaming Mouse: $8 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ code SDA660PRIME
- ABKONCORE Gaming Mouse A900: $10 (Reg. $21) | Amazon
- w/ code SDA900PRIME
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset: $31 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- CORSAIR HS60 PRO Gaming headset: $40 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
- CoolerMaster MasterLiquid ML240L RGB V2: $55 (Reg. $80) | Amazon
- w/ MIR
- WD_BLACK SN750 500GB NVMe SSD: $63 (Reg. $70) | Amazon, Newegg
- EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 SC ULTRA GAMING GPU: $310 (Reg. $370) | EVGA
- GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS ULTRA LGA1151 Motherboard: $200 (Reg. $250) | Amazon
- GIGABYTE Z390 UD LGA1151 Motherboard: $106 (Reg. $130) | Amazon
- MSI MPG B550 GAMING CARBON Wi-Fi AM4 Motherboard: $200 (Reg. $220+) | Newegg
- Asus TUF Gaming X570-Plus Wi-Fi AM4 Motherboard: $162 (Reg. $190) | Amazon
- GIGABYTE Z490I AORUS Ultra LGA1151 Motherboard: $220 (Reg. $260) | Amazon
- CORSAIR Carbide 175R RGB Tempered Glass Case: $30 (Reg. $70) | Newegg
- w/ MIR
- ABKONCORE Gaming Mechanical Keyboard K660: $32 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- PICTEK TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $18 (Reg. $28) | Amazon
- w/ code U8GCDBPE
- Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse: $100 (Reg. $130) | Best Buy
