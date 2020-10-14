Best Prime Day PC Gaming Deals: HDMI capture card $97.50, desktops, CPUs, more

- Oct. 14th 2020 3:09 pm ET

0

Prime Day is full of killer deals across every category, including fashion, TVs, Blu-ray movies, and much more. It’s also a great time to save big on PC gaming gear, whether you’re wanting to pick up a new motherboard, graphics card, monitor, or something else, it’s likely on sale today. One of our favorite sales this Prime Day is the AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini 1080p HDMI Capture Card for $97.44 shipped. Down from $130, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Whether you’re wanting to become a Twitch streamer or just give your Zoom calls a visual upgrade, an HDMI capture card is the best way to do it. This model handles 1080p footage and has a 1080p HDMI in and out so it can capture and output what you send to it, making it a great option for console gamers. It can also be used to bring the HDMI signal from your camera into the computer to be used for Zoom calls. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more of the best Prime Day PC gaming deals.

Best Prime Day PC Gaming Deals:

There are plenty of other sales to browse, so be sure to hit up our constantly-updated Prime Day hub to stay up-to-date.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Best PC Gaming Deals Prime Day 2020 Newegg

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide