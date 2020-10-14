Nooie’s 4-outlet surge protector falls to $30 for Prime Day, more

Nooie US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4-outlet Smart Surge Protector for $29.99 shipped with the code NOOIEPLUG at checkout. Down from $50, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and saves you $20. If you’re wanting to add a few smart plugs to your setup, this is a great way to do that in one fell swoop. Each individual plug on this surge protector is controllable with voice commands or through an app, giving you four smart plugs with only one wall outlet. There are also four USB ports that provide 2.4A of power, and this strip is compatible with both Alexa and Assistant smart homes. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

We also spotted that Nooie US via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Bulbs on sale for $31.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down $8 from its regular going rate, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. While smart bulbs can sometimes be expensive or require hubs to function, Nooie’s connect directly to your Wi-FI network to function with both Alexa and Assistant effortlessly. There’s also an app that you can use to change the color, brightness, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Don’t forget to swing by our smart home guide for other can’t-miss deals. From smart locks to thermostats, other bulbs, and much more, we’ve got it all for you.

While you’re at it, you’ll also want to swing by our constantly-updated Prime Day hub, which is your one-stop place to stay up-to-date on the latest Amazon deals.

Nooie Smart Surge Protector features:

SURGE PROTECTION: Nooie smart power strip supports Surge Protection and overload protection, effective absorption of the sudden huge energy, preventing the electronics from irreparable damage. Circuit breaker automatically breaks off when the current exceeds threshold to protect your home more safer.

REMOTE &VOICE CONTROL: Work with Amazon Alexa, Google Home,Remote control from everywhere; When you aren’t at home, you can easily control your home electronics on or off . Also you can control appliances with smart plug by giving voice commands to Alexa or Google Assistant.

SET SCHEDULE & TIMER : Schedule the Smart Power Strip to your electronics on or off based on your time routines. Turn on /off the light,fans,heater and other appliances at specific time you set on wifi power strip ,You can create the daily or weekly pattern. Share with your family.

FREE APP CONTROL: Connect the power stirp to your Wi-Fi network and Download the Free Smart APP :”Nooie Home”app. Support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network, not support 5.0GHz. Easy to install and use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!