Emerson’s HomeKit thermostat returns to 2020 low at $79, more from $15

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of smart and programmable thermostats starting at $15 shipped. Our top pick is the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $79. Down from its usual $100 going rate, today’s offer is $11 under our previous mention and matching the 2020 Amazon low. This smart thermostat provides a more affordable way to bring Siri, Alexa, and Assistant-controlled heating into the mix ahead of winter. It packs a more simplistic design than some of the more premium alternatives, but will deliver much of the same voice control, scheduling, and energy savings. Over 8,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more of our top picks.

Other notable thermostat deals:

Don’t forget to check out the discount we spotted earlier in the week on the latest ecobee Smart Thermostat, which like the lead deal, delivers HomeKit control but with a more elegant design and $199 price tag. Then swing by all of the other offers in our smart home guide, as well as the best Prime Day discounts across every product category right now.

Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat features:

From across the room or across the country, your Sensi Wi-Fi thermostat makes it easy to remotely control and schedule your home comfort – Anytime. Anywhere. Designed to work with the wires you already have, Sensi thermostat does not require a common wire (c-wire) for most installations, so it is compatible with the HVAC equipment in many homes in U.S.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!