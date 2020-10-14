Save on Philips Hue starter kits, light strips, bulbs, and more from $25

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now discounting a selection of Philips Hue smart home starter kits and lights starting at $25 shipped. A great way to kickstart your setup and our top pick from the sale is the Philips Hue White Smart Button Starter Kit with a bonus White A19 Bulb at $87.99 once added to your cart. Down from its $115 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount and marks the best we’ve seen to date on the package. Centered around the HomeKit-enabled bridge, this Philips Hue bundle includes four dimmable white bulbs for filling your home with smart lighting. One of the brand’s smart buttons completes the package for bringing a way to physically control lights into the mix. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more Philips Hue Prime Day deals.

Other Philips Hue deals include:

While we’re talking about upgrading your smart home setup, there are plenty of Prime Day deals where today’s Phillips Hue markdowns came from. You can currently save up to 33% on Aqara’s HomeKit accessories from $12, which has been joined by a smart thermostats and more from $15. Or if it’s smart home security that needs an upgrade, various Arlo camera bundles are on sale from $140.

Philips Hue Smart Button Starter Kit features:

By using the Hue Hub, these Smart Bulbs connect to your favorite smart home devices like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant for the ultimate smart home experience. The Hue Smart button is easy to use and install. Equipped with magnets, tape, and a wall bracket, the button can be placed in multiple locations in multiple ways. No hard-wiring required. Control your lights without touching your smart phone.

