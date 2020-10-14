Latest TicWatch Pro Smartwatch hits $182 (Save 30%), more starting at $63

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, MobvoiUS via Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of its smartwatches and other accessories starting at $62.99 shipped. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick is the TicWatch Pro 2020 Smartwatch at $181.99. Down from its $260 going rate, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, beats our previous mention by $26, and marks a new low. As the latest version of TicWatch’s wearable lineup, the Pro Smartwatch delivers a 1.39-inch dual display alongside up to 30-day battery life and some enhancements over its predecessor like double the RAM as before. You can also count on the usual assortment of fitness tracking specs like sleep and heart rate monitoring, as well as GPS functionality and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 550 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.
Other TicWatch deals include:
- S2 Waterproof Smartwatch: $126 (Reg. $180)
- TicPods 2 Pro: $98 (Reg. $140)
- C2 Smartwatch: $100 (Reg. $140)
- TicPods ANC: $63 (Reg. $90)
- and even more…
Earlier today, we spotted up to 50% discounts on Garmin smartwatches and more from $120, but you’ll also find a collection of Samsung smartwatches on sale headlined by the Galaxy Watch Active2 at $230. Plus, you’ll be able to score various Fitbit fitness trackers from $35, alongside everything else in our Prime Day hub.
TicWatch Pro 2020 Smartwatch features:
Compared to the TicWatch Pro, the newest TicWatch Pro 2020 offers double the memory with 1GB of RAM. The upgraded RAM will provide a noticeable performance boost and increased responsiveness, providing an overall smoother experience when opening and using multiple apps and accessing notifications. The upgrade will also allow users to access more accurate health, sleep and fitness data tracking.
