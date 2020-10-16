Rachio’s R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller works with Alexa at $110 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is currently offering the Rachio R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller for $109.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $130 going rate, today’s offer marks the second-best to date, comes within $10 of the low, and is the best we’ve seen since July. Even though summer is already behind us, outfitting your sprinkler with this smart controller from Rachio is a great way to keep your grass in tip top shape through fall and to be ready for spring next year. It still packs the brand’s signature automated watering features that takes weather into account, while providing smartphone control, Alexa, integration, and more. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

If HomeKit control is a must, going with the Eve Aqua Water Controller at $100 will let you save some extra cash. Unlike the featured Rachio offering, this controller is geared towards automating a water spigot rather than a full-blown sprinkler system. It provides much of the same functionality otherwise, with Siri at the helm for voice control instead of Alexa.

Then dive into our smart home guide for even more ways to upgrade your setup without paying full price. A notable discount on Lutron’s Smart Dimmers bring HomeKit-enabled lighting into the mix at $120, not to mention this deal on Nest’s Hello Video Doorbell for $150.

Rachio R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

Automatically save money and water. See savings in your monthly watering bill with the Rachio 3e Smart Sprinkler Controller. For even greater recurring water savings, check out the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller! Control your sprinklers from anywhere with Rachio’s free, easy-to-use app. Run, pause, and stop your sprinklers directly from your smartphone or mobile device.

