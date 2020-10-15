HomeKit and other platforms highlight Lutron’s Smart Dimmers at $120

Home Depot offers the Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Dimmer Lighting Kit for $119.95 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $160. Today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low as well. Lutron Caseta arrives as an all-in-one solution for retrofitting your home with dimmable smart lighting. Support for HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, and more are all highlighted here. Not only is this bundle compatible with dimmable lights, but it also works with 3-way setups, as well. You’ll receive two dimmer switches, a pair of remotes, and the smart hub with purchase. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Consider going with a low-tech remote control outlet solution, if you’re looking to save even further. These Etekcity plugs are perfect for those after a simple approach. You’ll lose the voice control but can still enjoy potential energy savings and the bundled remote simplifies things, as well.

While we’re on the subject of smart home lighting, don’t miss Woot’s 1-day Philips Hue sale. Deals start at $20 on various lights, accessories, and more in certified refurbished condition. One standout is the standard A19 LED bulb at $35. Check out the entire sale here for more.

Lutron Caseta features:

PEACE OF MIND: Set lights to automatically adjust with changing seasons so your family always comes back to a well-lit home; you can also enable the Smart Away feature to randomly turn your lights on and off to look like you’re home even if you’re away.

MOST CONNECTED: Caseta connects with more leading smart home devices – including Alexa, Apple Home Kit, the Google Assistant, Serena shades and Sonos – than any other smart lighting control brand

CONTROL YOUR WAY: Caseta puts the smarts in the switch so you can control your lights a variety of ways – via the free Lutron app, your voice, or from the wall. You can create personalized schedules to turn on, off, or dim lights at set times to best fit your everyday routines, or activate favorite lighting scenes with the touch of a button

