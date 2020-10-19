Upgrade your battlestation with Razer and Logitech PC gaming gear from $30

Amazon is currently offering the Razer BlackWidow Lite TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $69.99 shipped in Mercury White. Down from its $90 going rate, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen throughout 2020 and comes within $7 of the all-time low. With its more compact layout, this gaming keyboard won’t take up too much space at your desk and delivers a mechanical typing experience centered around Razer’s Orange switches. Alongside its sleek white design, there’s also backlit keys with macro support and a detachable USB cable. Over 710 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more from $30.

Other notable PC gaming accessory deals:

If you’re more of an Alienware fan we’re currently tracking a 22% discount on its low-profile RGB Gaming Keyboard at $125. There’s even more gear in our PC gaming guide, including this Logitech Surround Bluetooth Speaker System for $89, as well as a Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard and Mouse package at $59.50.

BlackWidow Lite Gaming Keyboard features:

The black Widow Lite keyboard boasts the powerful performance of a RAZER mechanical gaming Keyboard with a sleek, minimalist profile that’s fit for the professional environment. Equipped with RAZER Orange mechanical switches that provide near-silent, tactile feedback, the Razer Black Widow Lite ensures the best typing experience possible while being discreet.

