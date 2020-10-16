Alienware’s low-profile RGB Gaming Keyboard hits $125 (22% off), more from $57

Amazon is currently offering the Alienware AW510K Low-Profile RGB Gaming Keyboard for $125 shipped. Down from its $160 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings and is the third-best discount we’ve tracked to date. Alienware’s gaming keyboard packs a low-profile design centered around Cherry MX switches and an aluminum construction. AlienFX provides per-key RGB backlighting that pops out from the sleek white design. Plus, there’s also a USB passthrough port and dedicated audio controls with sound roller. Over 715 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, we’re tracking the Alienware 510M Gaming Mouse for $56.77 at Amazon. Down from its $75 going rate, today’s offer saves you 24% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Rocking an ergonomic design, features here include a 16,000DPI eSports-grade optical sensor alongside 10 customizable buttons and RGB lighting. Rated 4.3/5 stars from nearly 100 customers.

Or you could just grab this more ergonomic keyboard and mouse combo from Microsoft that’s currently marked down to an Amazon low. Having dropped to its sale price of $59.50, this is a more affordable package to score two peripherals for your setup. Then be sure to check out the monitor deals we spotted this morning priced from $140.

Alienware AW510K RGB Gaming Keyboard features:

Featuring the latest generation low-profile Cherry MX keys for better control with quick and smooth triggering. Fully customizable with AlienFX per-key RGB lighting which allows you to choose from up to 16 8 million colors per Key. Slim profile for enhanced ergonomics new generation iconic Alienware design. Fully programmable keys for macros and key assignment with N-key rollover.

Image source: CherryMX

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!