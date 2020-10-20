Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Rotating Magnetic Car Mount $12 (Save 33%), more

- Oct. 20th 2020 10:38 am ET

0

AUKEY Shop US via Amazon is currently offering its Rotating Magnetic Car Phone Mount for $12.11 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code L9D48OBZ at checkout. Usually fetching $18, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new all-time low. This car mount from Aukey features a suction base that’ll attach to both the dashboard or windshield for various viewing angles. It also relies on a magnetic mounting system for conveniently holding your device into place. One feature here that’s a great addition is a swiveling base that allows your copilot in the passenger seat to easily change songs, adjust the navigation route, and more without un-mounting the phone. Over 11,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

The base is able to rotate through 360 degrees, and the adjustable arm and ball joint makes it easy to find the ideal phone viewing angle. Fixes securely to a flat surface on your dashboard. Features an additional sticker base for slightly curved or uneven surfaces

Four powerful magnets securely hold your phone or GPS on your car dashboard. Just grab and go when you reach your destination. Note that wireless charging will not work when a magnetic plate is attached to your device or placed inside its case

