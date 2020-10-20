Razer’s Kishi Android Gamepad is perfect for Xbox Game Pass at $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kishi Xbox Game Controller Grip for Android Smartphones at $79.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart for the same price. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer is the first time we’ve seen this one go on sale and marks a new all-time low. Bringing a Switch-like experience to your Android device, Razer’s Kishi controller grip sported a design that’s been optimized for Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud. It’s compatible with a host of other games as well, but will be perfect for those looking to dive into Microsoft’s collection of on-demand games while on-the-go or away from a console/PC. As a #1 new release, over 530 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

For those who already have an Xbox controller in their setup, scoring the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip at $15 is a great alternative to the lead deal. While you’re ditching the more convenient design of the Kishi gamepad, this clip will let you position a smartphone right above an Xbox Wireless Controller for a similar gaming experience.

Don’t forget, we’re tracking a particularly solid offer on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate today, which lets you score 3-months of the service for $24. Or if you’re in the market for some new Switch accessories, don’t forget to check out our roundup from yesterday that’s packed with backpacks, cases, and more from $6.

Razer Kishi Xbox Controller Grip features:

Clickable analog thumb sticks for great accuracy and tactile feedback: refined your aim and execution with a familiar Console Controller experience, supported by an array of face and Bumper Buttons, as well as a d-pad for extra inputs. The controller’s flexible design allows it to be stretched and clamped on a variety of phones and tablets, providing a secure hold that’ll never come loose.

