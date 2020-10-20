Belkin’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro packs 85W charging and more at $250 (Save $50)

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro for $249.99 shipped. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer is within $1 of our previous mention, matches the third-best we’ve seen to date, and comes within $15 of the all-time low set back in February. Perfect for converting your MacBook into a full desktop workstation, Belkin’s Dock Pro delivers 11 additional ports from a single Thunderbolt 3 interface. On top of four USB 3.0 ports and a Thunderbolt 3 slot, there’s also DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and a SD card reader. Not to mention support for 85W power passthrough, a USB-C input, and more. Over 335 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you consider the Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core at $165 instead. Here you’re looking at a similar Thunderbolt 3 experience, just without as many ports as the lead deal and only 60W power passthrough. This dock packs two USB-A ports alongside a USB-C PD input, Gigabit Ethernet, display connectivity, and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

While you’re refreshing the desk setup, don’t forget that we’re still seeing Twelve South’s BookArc at 26% off right now. This stand can stylishly hold your MacBook and is now down to a new all-time low of $44. That’s alongside everything else in our Mac accessories guide for upgrading your setup.

Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro features:

The power, speed and pixels of Thunderbolt 3 are best in class, and this smart dock brings all the benefits in a single docking station solution. Compatible with Mac and Windows, simply connect your Thunderbolt 3 or USB-C laptop* with the included Thunderbolt 3 cable to instantly create a powerful work station. Enjoy Ultra-High Definition monitor support, up to 40 Gbps transfer rates, 85W of power to your laptop, and support for multiple peripherals, all through a single cable.

