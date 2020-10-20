Polaroid’s SNAP Touch 2.0 Instant Camera packs a touchscreen at $122 (32% off)

- Oct. 20th 2020 2:03 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Zink Polaroid SNAP Touch 2.0 Instant Camera for $121.86 shipped. Down from its $180 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 32% discount, comes within $1 of the low across any of the styles, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. This instant camera from Polaroid brings some more modern additions to the old school action with an integrated touchscreen and Bluetooth connectivity for sending photos to your smartphone. That’s on top of being able to capture 13MP stills and its integrated 1080p recording features, as well. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Or if all of the more premium features aren’t worth the extra cash in your eyes, going with the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera at $69 is a great alternative. You’re getting a much more retro design here that comes in five different colors. You’ll still be able to enjoy the same instant camera functionality, but without a built-in screen or Bluetooth connectivity.

Regardless of which you end up with, grabbing some extra instant film is a great way to make the most of your savings. If you opt for the featured option, this pack of Zink Photo Paper will have you covered. But those opting for the Fujifilm model will want to score this package instead. Either way, you’ll be armed with plenty of exposures for taking pictures over the next several months. 

Zink Polaroid SNAP Touch 2.0 features:

Point, shoot, print – taking picture perfect snapshots is quick and fun. Just frame The shot using the touchscreen Display, press the shutter button to capture the image, then print The photo and watch the memories come to life. From portraits to selfies, this powerful 13MP camera with a 3. 4mm Lens captures every detail and prints in an instant without the need for Film and toners. 

