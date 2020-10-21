Save up to 32% on C by GE light strips, dimmer switches, and more from $20

Amazon is currently offering the C by GE Color LED Smart Light Strip for $48.44 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $1.50, and marks a new 2020 Amazon low. This 80-inch smart light strip features full RGB color illumination alongside dimmable capabilities. Place it behind your TV, on a shelf, or elsewhere in your home for a splash of color. It’s compatible with plenty of different smart home ecosystems, so whether it’s Alexa, Assistant, or a smartphone, you’re covered. Over 125 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more from $20.

Other notable C by GE deals include:

You’ll find all of the other best smart home deals over in our guide, with a Home Depot smart security sale headlining the discounts today. But if it’s energy savings you’re after on top of cash discounts, Honeywell’s Alexa-enabled Thermostat is down to $162, and you can score two HomeKit smart plugs for $19.50.

C by GE Color LED Smart Light Strip features:

Create the perfect mood with this GE C full-color smart LED light strip. Millions of color options offer vast customization choices, and the tunable white light option syncs with your body’s sleep cycle. This GE C full-color LED light strip features Bluetooth technology and an iOS and Android-compatible app for hands-free usage.

