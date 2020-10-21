Score an off-season discount on Cuisinart’s pellet wood grill + smoker at $256

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Pellet Wood Grill and Smoker (CPG-4000) for $256.13 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $400 and generally goes for around $350 or more at Amazon. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While it might be getting cold outside, there’s nothing like a slow-smoked meal. With today’s deal, just head out in the morning, put the meat on, set the temperature, and come back in a few hours to a perfectly cooked meal. Slow smoking adds such a unique flavor to every dish that it’s something everyone should be able to do. Plus, if you’re in a hurry, it functions as a grill as well for quicker prep. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to grab this 20-pound bag of pellets. These are perfect for your new pellet grill, and offer up a ‘gourmet blend’ which includes premium hardwoods. Coming in at $17 Prime shipped, this is a no-brainer purchase if you’re grabbing a pellet grill.

If it’s just a smoker you’re after, opting for Cuisinart’s electric model is a great choice. You’ll save some cash since it comes in at $188 shipped. But, it’s also quite a bit easier to run, as no wood pellets are needed thanks to its electric design. You will, however, need wood chunks to deliver that smokey flavor to your meal.

Cuisinart Pellet Wood Grill and Smoker features:

Enjoy the wood pellet BBQ grill & smoker’s large 450 Square inch cooking area and 15 pounds of hopper capacity

Super versatile! Grill, smoke, roast, braise, barbecue and even bake

With wind and water resistant fabric, your grill will stand the test of time and be safe from the elements and even UV rays.

