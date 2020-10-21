Samsung’s 49-inch Curved 144Hz UltraWide Monitor now $170 off, more from $110

- Oct. 21st 2020 2:34 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 49-inch 144Hz 1080p Curved UltraWide Gaming Monitor for $829.99 shipped. Also available at B&H. Having originally retailed for $1,100, it has been more recently fetching $1,000 with today’s offer saving you $170 and marking the lowest we’ve seen since January at Amazon. Delivering 49-inches of screen real estate, this UltraWide monitor is a great workstation upgrade whether you’re a hardcore multitasker or plan to take advantage of its gaming features. There’s a 1080p panel equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync support. You’ll also find HDMI, DisplayPort, and Mini DisplayPort inputs. Over 835 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more monitors from $110.

Other notable monitor deals include:

While you’re upgrading the desktop, don’t forget that Razer’s Seiren X Streaming Mic is down to $70 alongside a collection of other accessories from $40. That’s on top of HyperX’s Cloud Orbit S Gaming Headset at $260 and everything else in our PC gaming guide today.

Samsung 49-inch Curved UltraWide features:

The ultra-wide 49-inch screen with its innovative 32:9 aspect ratio means you always get to see game scenes in their entirety, exactly as their developers intended. And the 1800R curved panel immerses you in gameplay and delivers cinematic viewing for movies and video content.

Best PC Gaming Deals Samsung

