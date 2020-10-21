SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD falls to 2020 low at $130 (Save $30)

- Oct. 21st 2020 9:00 am ET

Get this deal
$160 $130
0

Amazon is currently offering the previous-generation SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $129.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at B&H. Down from its $160 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings, marks the best we’ve seen throughout 2020, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. SanDisk’s portable SSD sports up to 550MB/s transfer speeds thanks to the built-in USB-C connectivity that makes it perfect for Mac or iPad Pro users. Its lightweight design is also backed by added water- and dust-resistance for extra peace of mind when thrown in your backpack. Over 20,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and be sure to check out our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the 500GB version of SanDisk’s Extreme Portable SSD at $85. You’re not getting quite as good of a value here as the lead deal for the amount of storage present on this drive, but it’ll deliver much the same durable design and 550MB/s transfer speeds for less.

But if it’s the latest portable storage you’re after, SanDisk’s new 500GB USB-C SSD delivers 1,050MB/s transfer speeds and is on sale for $95. We’re also tracking a $50 price cut on Belkin’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro alongside all of the other discounted gear in our Mac accessories guide. Then be sure to check out Grovemade’s gorgeous new Wood MacBook Dock.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

Designed for saving and editing high-resolution photos and videos, the 1TB Extreme Portable USB 3.1 Type-C External SSD from SanDisk provides users with up to 1TB of storage for their creative content work, as well as a 10 Gb/s USB 3.1 Type-C interface, which is also known as USB 3.1 Gen 2 and delivers read speeds of up to 550 MB/s.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$160 $130
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

SanDisk

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go