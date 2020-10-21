SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD falls to 2020 low at $130 (Save $30)

Amazon is currently offering the previous-generation SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $129.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at B&H. Down from its $160 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings, marks the best we’ve seen throughout 2020, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. SanDisk’s portable SSD sports up to 550MB/s transfer speeds thanks to the built-in USB-C connectivity that makes it perfect for Mac or iPad Pro users. Its lightweight design is also backed by added water- and dust-resistance for extra peace of mind when thrown in your backpack. Over 20,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and be sure to check out our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the 500GB version of SanDisk’s Extreme Portable SSD at $85. You’re not getting quite as good of a value here as the lead deal for the amount of storage present on this drive, but it’ll deliver much the same durable design and 550MB/s transfer speeds for less.

But if it’s the latest portable storage you’re after, SanDisk’s new 500GB USB-C SSD delivers 1,050MB/s transfer speeds and is on sale for $95. We’re also tracking a $50 price cut on Belkin’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro alongside all of the other discounted gear in our Mac accessories guide. Then be sure to check out Grovemade’s gorgeous new Wood MacBook Dock.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

Designed for saving and editing high-resolution photos and videos, the 1TB Extreme Portable USB 3.1 Type-C External SSD from SanDisk provides users with up to 1TB of storage for their creative content work, as well as a 10 Gb/s USB 3.1 Type-C interface, which is also known as USB 3.1 Gen 2 and delivers read speeds of up to 550 MB/s.

