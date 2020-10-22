New Switch eShop game deals up to 75% off: Mario, Mega Man, MK11, more

-
Apps GamesnintendoeShop
Get this deal Reg. $10+ $2+

We are now tracking a wealth of notable digital Nintendo Switch eShop game deals. Nintendo has now kicked off a series of new sale events including a Warner Bros. Games Halloween sale, a Ubisoft Publisher collection of price drops, a Mega Man Franchise sale, and much more at up to 75% off. Head below for a closer look at all of our top picks. 

Today’s Nintendo Switch eShop game deals are headlined by Mario + Rabbids, a host of Mega Man titles, and even some virtual board games. While you will find some of the LEGO deals in this morning’s roundup, the rest of the highlights can be found below.  

Switch eShop game deals:

Speaking of Nintendo Switch, we stil have some notable accessory deals from $6 as well as a host of Joy-Con deals right here. But be sure to dive into our Mario Kart Live feature and hands-on Mario All-Stars review, as well as all of the details on Overwatch going free to play on Nintendo Switch

More on Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle:

The Mushroom Kingdom has been torn apart by a mysterious vortex, transporting the chaotic Rabbids into this once-peaceful land. To restore order, Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi must team up with a whole new crew: four Rabbids heroes! Together, they will battle with weapons through four worlds filled with combat, puzzles, and unpredictable enemies. Developed exclusively for the Nintendo Switch system, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is the best of the Mario and Rabbids franchises, combining all that you love about Mario’s iconic universe with the side-splitting antics of the Rabbids.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

nintendo

eShop

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Home Depot reduces garage storage accessories by up to ...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $25+

Today’s best game deals: LEGO DC Super-Villains $18, Final Fantasy VII $40, more

$18 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Sword and Shield $40, Mark of the Ninja $5, more

$5+ Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack Boot Sale offers UGG, Hunter, Steve Madden, more from $40

From $40 Learn More

LEGO journeys to Sesame Street with new 1,300-piece Ideas creation

Read more Learn More
Reg. $95

Tastefully tidy up your room with Sauder’s Storage Chest: $61 (Reg. $95)

$61 Learn More
Reg. $70+

Crock-Pot’s Express 6-Quart Multi-Cooker is down to $40 today (Reg. $70+)

$40 Learn More
$130

Score NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for 500Mb/s plans at $100 (Save $30)

$100 Learn More

Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, more hit PlayStation 5 on launch day

Learn More