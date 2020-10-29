We are now tracking a wealth of notable digital Halloween Switch eShop deals. Nintendo has now kicked off a series of new sale events including a Warner Bros. Games Halloween sale, a Ubisoft Publisher collection of price drops, a Mega Man Franchise sale, and much more at up to 75% off. Head below for a closer look at all of our top picks.

(Update 10/29 5:00 p.m.): This post has now been updated with a series of new Halloween Switch eShop deals including Bastion, Resident Evil games, and much more. Everything can be found in the list below.

Today’s Halloween Switch eShop deals are headlined by Mario + Rabbids, a host of Mega Man titles, and even some virtual board games. While you will find some of the LEGO deals in this morning’s roundup, the rest of the highlights can be found below.

Halloween Switch eShop deals:

More on Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle:

The Mushroom Kingdom has been torn apart by a mysterious vortex, transporting the chaotic Rabbids into this once-peaceful land. To restore order, Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi must team up with a whole new crew: four Rabbids heroes! Together, they will battle with weapons through four worlds filled with combat, puzzles, and unpredictable enemies. Developed exclusively for the Nintendo Switch system, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is the best of the Mario and Rabbids franchises, combining all that you love about Mario’s iconic universe with the side-splitting antics of the Rabbids.

