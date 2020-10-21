Score Nintendo’s Joy-Con in various colors at $69 + Pro Controller down to $59

- Oct. 21st 2020 11:08 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Nintendo Joy-Con Controllers in a variety of colors for $69 shipped. Typically fetching $80, today’s offer comes within $1 of the 2020 lows on any style, matches our previous mention, and is a rare opportunity to score some of the harder to find colors in-stock, let alone on sale. Whether you’re looking to take couch co-op to the next level or want to check a gift off the list ahead of the holidays, having an extra pair of Joy-Con is a must for any Switch owner. You’ll find the same split controller design that Nintendo fans should be familiar with, not to mention several different styles for adding a pop of color into the mix. Over 32,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

All  Nintendo Joy-Con colors on sale:

On top of just being able to score some discounted Joy-Con, Amazon is also offering the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $59. Matched at Walmart. Typically fetching $70, today’s offer is matching the usual discount we see and is a great chance to bring a more ergonomic Switch experience into your next gaming session. Over 22,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

But if it’s other accessories you’re looking for to outfit your Nintendo setup, we’re tracking 40% discounts on Controller Gear Switch/Lite Backpacks and much more from $6. Not to mention, all of the best game deals including Pokémon Sword and Shield and more.

Nintendo Joy-Con features:

Introducing Joy-Con, Controllers that make new kinds of gaming possible, for use with the Nintendo Switch system. The versatile Joy-Con offer multiple surprising new ways for players to have fun. Two Joy-Con can be used independently in each hand, or together as One game Controller when attached to the Joy-Con grip.

