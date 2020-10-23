iPhone SE is FREE with unlimited plans, $250 pre-paid (Reg. $399)

-
Apple
Get this deal Reg. $399 FREE

Verizon offers Apple’s iPhone SE for FREE if you’re adding a new line and signing up for an Unlimited Plan for 24-months. That’s a match of the best offer we’ve seen and down from the usual $399 price tag. If you don’t want to lock yourself in for 24-months, Boost Mobile is currently offering a pre-paid iPhone SE for $249.99, which is the second-best offer we’ve seen there.

Headlining is a 4.7-inch Retina display that’s wrapped with slim bezels alongside Touch ID support across the bottom. The backside reverts to a glossy coating that pairs with a new water-resistant design for the first time on Apple’s smaller handset. Inside you’ll find a battery that supports up to 40-hours of use depending on your usage, but most will find around 14-hours. A 12MP wide-angle camera features ƒ/1.8 aperture and digital zoom up to 5x. 

Make the most of your savings today and pick up an iPhone SE clear case for $8 with the on-page coupon. This case won’t add too much bulk to your setup and will show off whichever color you choose. It’s a great way to enjoy some drop protection without too much extra weight.

Our Apple guide continues to be updated with all of the best deals around the web. You can browse through all of the latest markdowns on iPads, Macs, and more right on this page.

iPhone SE features:

iPhone SE is the most powerful 4.7-inch iPhone ever.1 Featuring A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, for incredible performance in apps, games, and photography. Portrait mode for studio-quality portraits and six lighting effects. Next-generation Smart HDR for incredible detail across highlights and shadows. Cinematic-quality 4K video. And all the advanced features of iOS. With long battery life2 and water resistance,3 it’s so much of the iPhone you love, in a not so big size.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Amazon discounts various 2020 iPad Pros to all-time low...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

Latest 10.2-inch iPad returns to Amazon all-time lows

From $299 Learn More
$100 off

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones with Apple’s W1 chip $100 off today only

$250 Learn More

Walmart’s Black Friday season set to offer three big sales starting November 4

Learn More
57% off

Samsung’s Odyssey G7 1440p monitor hits $475 (Refurb, Orig. $700), more from $100

From $100 Learn More
40% off

Amazon 1-day KitchenAid sale from $6.50: Can openers, bowls, more

$6.50+ Learn More
30% off

Back massagers of various styles and prices start at $24 via Amazon, today only

From $24 Learn More
Up to 30%

Govee smart home lighting, accessories, more from $7 today only

Shop now Learn More
Reg. $10

Funko POP!, games, more on sale from $4 in today’s Gold Box

$4+ Learn More