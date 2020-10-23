iPhone SE is FREE with unlimited plans, $250 pre-paid (Reg. $399)

Verizon offers Apple’s iPhone SE for FREE if you’re adding a new line and signing up for an Unlimited Plan for 24-months. That’s a match of the best offer we’ve seen and down from the usual $399 price tag. If you don’t want to lock yourself in for 24-months, Boost Mobile is currently offering a pre-paid iPhone SE for $249.99, which is the second-best offer we’ve seen there.

Headlining is a 4.7-inch Retina display that’s wrapped with slim bezels alongside Touch ID support across the bottom. The backside reverts to a glossy coating that pairs with a new water-resistant design for the first time on Apple’s smaller handset. Inside you’ll find a battery that supports up to 40-hours of use depending on your usage, but most will find around 14-hours. A 12MP wide-angle camera features ƒ/1.8 aperture and digital zoom up to 5x.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up an iPhone SE clear case for $8 with the on-page coupon. This case won’t add too much bulk to your setup and will show off whichever color you choose. It’s a great way to enjoy some drop protection without too much extra weight.

iPhone SE features:

iPhone SE is the most powerful 4.7-inch iPhone ever.1 Featuring A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, for incredible performance in apps, games, and photography. Portrait mode for studio-quality portraits and six lighting effects. Next-generation Smart HDR for incredible detail across highlights and shadows. Cinematic-quality 4K video. And all the advanced features of iOS. With long battery life2 and water resistance,3 it’s so much of the iPhone you love, in a not so big size.

