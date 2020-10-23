Govee smart home lighting, accessories, more from $7 today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Govee US via Amazon offers up to 30% off its LED smart lights and accessories. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the 32.8-foot Smart LED Light Strip for $24.99. Regularly $35, today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low and a $1 drop from the previous sale price. With this affordable light strip, you’ll be able to illuminate your space, behind a TV or monitor, or just about anywhere, really. There’s Bluetooth control via the free smartphone app or you can utilize the included remote control, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

Other notable deals today include:

There’s even more deals in our ever-updating smart home guide. Right now, you can pick up a notable discount on Nest Thermostat Sensors at one of the best prices yet, alongside a host of additional smart home deals right here.

Govee LED Smart Lights feature:

Take complete control of led strip lights via three ways: control box, remote and phone app. Turn on/off lights, dim to the desired level or change colors in the way you want. Up to 10m/32.8ft app control allows controlling the bluetooth led strip lights at your fingertips.

