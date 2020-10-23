Govee smart home lighting, accessories, more from $7 today only

-
AmazonSmart HomeGovee
Get this deal Up to 30% Shop now

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Govee US via Amazon offers up to 30% off its LED smart lights and accessories. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the 32.8-foot Smart LED Light Strip for $24.99. Regularly $35, today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low and a $1 drop from the previous sale price. With this affordable light strip, you’ll be able to illuminate your space, behind a TV or monitor, or just about anywhere, really. There’s Bluetooth control via the free smartphone app or you can utilize the included remote control, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

Other notable deals today include:

There’s even more deals in our ever-updating smart home guide. Right now, you can pick up a notable discount on Nest Thermostat Sensors at one of the best prices yet, alongside a host of additional smart home deals right here.

Govee LED Smart Lights feature:

Take complete control of led strip lights via three ways: control box, remote and phone app. Turn on/off lights, dim to the desired level or change colors in the way you want. Up to 10m/32.8ft app control allows controlling the bluetooth led strip lights at your fingertips.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Govee

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Amazon discounts various 2020 iPad Pros to all-time low...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

32% off

Save up to 32% on C by GE light strips, dimmer switches, and more from $20

From $20 Learn More

TP-Link’s dual outlet smart plug falls to low of $18 (Save 40%), more from $14

From $14 Learn More

Green Deals: Anker Powerhouse 200 Solar Generator $196, more

Learn More
57% off

Samsung’s Odyssey G7 1440p monitor hits $475 (Refurb, Orig. $700), more from $100

From $100 Learn More
40% off

Amazon 1-day KitchenAid sale from $6.50: Can openers, bowls, more

$6.50+ Learn More
30% off

Back massagers of various styles and prices start at $24 via Amazon, today only

From $24 Learn More
Reg. $10

Funko POP!, games, more on sale from $4 in today’s Gold Box

$4+ Learn More
Reg. $399

iPhone SE is FREE with unlimited plans, $250 pre-paid (Reg. $399)

FREE Learn More