Time and time again, KFC reminds us that it does way more than just fry up some chicken, and today we’re getting yet another example of that as its Limited-Edition 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is now back in stock ahead of the holiday season. Walmart is currently offering the chicken-scented piece of kindling for $15.88 with free shipping in orders over $35. Down from its usual $20 going rate from when it launched last year, this is a rare chance for fried chicken lovers to bring home the bizarre yet somehow must-have piece of KFC merchandise. So far it carries a 4/5 star rating. Head below for additional details.

In partnership with Enviro-Log, KFC is back this year with another chance to have your home smell like its iconic 11 herbs and spices as we head into cooler weather. As just the third year that you’ve been able to secure the limited-edition product, this is one that you won’t want to sleep on. In past years, Walmart sold out of its KFC Firelog pretty quickly, so if you’re looking to invite Colonel Sanders into your home for the holidays, best to act fast. And if this is anything like the past, once they’ve sold out, the chicken-scented logs will be gone for good.

Each of the KFC Firelogs are said to burn for around 3-hours and can be used in fireplaces, wood stoves, chimineas, and more. They’re made of 100% recycled materials and would be a great way to gift something out of the ordinary this year. Or even just for yourself, if you’re really into KFC.

This wasn’t the first time throughout the year that KFC has strayed from its fast foot roots, as earlier in 2020 we got a look at the brand’s collaboration with Crocs. But even more bizarrely, the KFConsole caught our eye over the summer as the Colonel’s latest foray into the gaming world.

More on the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog:

Available for a limited time only! The KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from Enviro-Log is designed to make your home smell like fried chicken and feel as warm as an Extra Crispy drumstick at the bottom of a KFC bucket of fried chicken. This covetable firelog is made from 100% recycled materials and is a great gift idea for everyone on your holiday gift list. May result in a craving for fried chicken. We know the firelog smells great, but please do not attempt to eat it. Please do not put your face directly into the fire in attempt to smell fried chicken! Enjoy the scent before burning, the smell escapes when lit.

