Convert your deadbolt to finally be smart with Kwikset’s kit, now $30 Prime shipped

-
Smart HomewootKwikset
Get this deal Near low $30

Woot is currently offering the Kwikset Convert Smart Lock Conversion Kit for $29.99 Prime shipped in multiple colors. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, the Venetian Bronze color goes for $48.50 at Amazon with today’s deal dropping it within $1 of its all-time low. Whether you have an Amazon Cloud Cam or not, this smart lock will work in most smart homes. You just need a ZigBee hub, which can be found in the Amazon Echo, Samsung SmartThings, and several other devices. Once set up, this smart lock converts your existing deadbolt to work over the internet, be it with Alexa, the Amazon Key app, or your preferred smart hub. This is a great choice for renters who can’t change out their external deadbolt or just people who enjoy the way their front door currently looks. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of shoppers.

Just looking for a deadbolt upgrade? Well, this Callan Double Cylinder Edged Oil Rubbed Bronze Deadbolt is a great option. Coming in at $18 Prime shipped, it’s a killer deal for those wanting to give their front door a bit of an upgrade. It’s fairly difficult to find another smart lock in this price point, so opting for a standard model is about your only option if you’re looking to save some cash.

Do you want something smart that doesn’t require a ZigBee hub to function? Well, our hands-on with Wyze Lock showcased just how easy this smart lock is to use. It also converts your existing lock to function with an app, but requires no external hub but the one it ships with. Be sure to swing by our review to check out how to install it if you’re interested.

Kwikset Smart Lock Conversion Kit features:

  • Transforms your existing deadbolt into a smart lock in minutes. Replace only your current lock’s interior hardware while keeping the exterior hardware the same. Easily installs with only a screwdriver.
  • Ideal for renters — keep your existing deadbolt and use your existing keys.
  • Compatible with most Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, and Schlage standard deadbolts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

woot

Kwikset

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Apple Halloween week movie sale discounts Harry Potter,...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Show More Comments

Related

$229

Kwikset’s Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock expands your Alexa setup for $171.50 (25% off)

$171.50 Learn More
Reg. $199

Upgrade your front door with Schlage’s Sense HomeKit Deadbolt at $160 (Save $39)

$160 Learn More
$250

Score August’s latest HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $209 (Reg. $250)

$209 Learn More
$249

Bring Schlage’s Encode Smart Lock to your front door at $209.50 (Save $41)

$209.50 Learn More

Say goodbye to your house key with Kwikset’s SmartCode Deadbolt: $79 ($21 off)

$79 Learn More

Grabbing a smart lock this Prime Day? DEWALT’s Installation Kit has hit $23.50

$23.50 Learn More
50% off

LIFX mini white smart bulb hits Amazon low of under $10.50 (50% off)

$10.50 Learn More

August’s latest HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Lock hits new low of $201 (Save $49)

$201 Learn More