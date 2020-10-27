Rockport updates your shoes with 30% off its best styles + extra 40% off sale items

Rockport takes 30% off its best styles and an extra 40% off all sale styles with promo code THEBEST at checkout. Easily refresh your shoes for fall or get your holiday shopping done with deals on boots, dress shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $85 or more. For men, the Cold Spring Chukka Boots are a very popular option for everyday wear and great for hiking. Originally priced at $120, however during the sale you can find them for $84. This style is also cushioned for additional comfort and has a rigid outsole to promote traction. They’re also waterproof, which is nice for fall or winter weather and come in three color options. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Rockport customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

