PDP and PowerA Nintendo Switch gear from $5.50: Light-up dock, controllers, more

Amazon is now offering the PDP Nintendo Switch Light Up Dock Shield for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $20, this is a new 2020 Amazon low and the best price we have tracked in nearly a year. It sells for $20 at GameStop for comparison. Including two different Nintendo designs (Mario and Zelda), it both protects and lights up your Switch with 17 color/effect settings to “transform your dock into a cool glowing display.” The officially licensed add-on features an “electronic base” that connects the dock via USB and holds the whole thing together. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. But be sure to head below for even more Nintendo Switch accessory deals, controllers, and more.

More Nintendo Switch accessory deals:

In case you missed it, Nintendo has now permanently reduced pricing on Joy-Con and we are still tracking some notable deals right here. But you’ll also want to make sure you go check out the 12 new Pokémon Switch controllers, cases, and other accessories from HORI as well as PowerA’s new Super Mario Switch Controllers. Then head over to our latest games roundup for host of very notable first-party Switch game deals.

Decorate and protect your Nintendo Switch dock with a custom LED light show

Choose from 2 different Nintendo designs and 17 different color/effect settings to transform your dock into a cool glowing display

Features an electronic base which holds the dock and connects to the dock via USB and 2 acrylic framing panels with Nintendo artwork

